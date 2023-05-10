 LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget : The Tribune India

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget


Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 9

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is expected to convene a meeting on coming Monday to approve its annual budget for the current financial year 2023-24. Trust Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said a formal agenda for the meeting scheduled for May 15 would be issued on Wednesday.

While the exercise to finalise the budget was in its decisive phase, sources in the LIT indicated that the budget for the current financial year would be ‘development-oriented’. It was learnt that of the total annual expenditure of around Rs 283.48 crore, as much as Rs 187.22 cr (66 per cent) would be earmarked for development works in various colonies of the Trust during the year.

The source said the LIT had allocated Rs 150 crore (65 per cent) for development works from the total annual budget of Rs 228.33 crore during the last financial year, while the actual expenditure under this head was Rs 98.46 crore (43 per cent).

It was observed from the tentative budget proposals that the LIT intended to have a projected annual income of Rs 303.73 crore for the current FY.

In the annual budget for previous financial year, the LIT had generated a total annual income of Rs 177.49 crore against the projected recovery of Rs 291.70 crore, the performance being just around 60 per cent.

Even though LIT authorities have been claiming to initiate the development of a new scheme, provided suitable land is available for it, surprisingly a provision of only Rs 10 lakh had been made in the budget for this purpose, as against Rs 30 lakh during the previous year. Actual expenditure during the last FY for purchase of land was Rs 9.53 lakh.

Sources in the LIT said if the proposal for the development of the new scheme materialised, efforts would be made to procure land through pooling by owners or financial assistance would be sought from the state government for the acquisition of land.

Trust eyes income of Rs 303.73 crore this year

It was observed from tentative budget proposals that of its total projected annual income of Rs 303.73 crore for the current FY, the LIT intended to raise Rs 194.96 crore from sale of properties (against Rs 250 crore during 2022-23), Rs 40 lakh from recoveries of loans, Rs 10 lakh as penalties and composition fees, Rs 20 lakh as earnest money and Rs 33.17 lakh as cess.

