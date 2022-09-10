LIT working to be made public-centric: Tarsem Singh Bhinder

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 9

Newly appointed chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Tarsem Singh Bhinder today said the institution that had lost the ‘trust’ of the people due to corrupt practices and massive irregularities under the previous Congress regime, would take a turn for the better under his stewardship. “We shall strive to work for the common people and make day-to-day working not only transparent but also people-friendly,” he said.

In an interview with The Tribune, Bhinder, two-time councillor from Ward No. 5, said his first priority would be to streamline the working of all branches of the LIT and to put a system in place to secure all lands and properties to curb the menace of encroachments and unlawful possessions.

Bhinder had made valuable contribution to organisational strength of the party in the capacity of acting president of youth wing of the AAP, especially during the last Assembly elections, did agree that the post of LIT chairman was indeed a ‘crown of thorns.’

However, he added in the same breath that if one acted in accordance with rules and could persuade the staff and officials to go by the book, there was nothing to fear about.

A close supporter of MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, Bhinder expressed gratitude of the party high command for posing confidence in him while making a commitment to uphold programmes and policies of the party and to maintain ‘zero tolerance’ to corruption.