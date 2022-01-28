Ludhiana: Navchetna Child Welfare Committee celebrated 73rd Republic Day by organising a live painting exhibition at a local mall here on Wednesday. Eminent artists Amar Singh, Hardev Kaur, Sonia Kumar, Davinder Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur, Monika Janra and Shivam Pahwa made paintings on child labour, poverty, and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ issues. Committee president Sukhdhir Sekhon said the motive behind the event was to create awareness among masses to help the needy.
