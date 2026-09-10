Lively start to second phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in five blocks of Ludhiana

The second phase of the block-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got off to a lively start on Wednesday in five blocks of the district—Koom Kalan, Dehlon, Jagraon, Doraha and Samrala.

At Koom Kalan, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian presided over the inauguration ceremony at Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal Khurd. He lauded the efforts of the Education Department and villagers in organising the tournament, and encouraged the participating sportspersons to pursue their ambitions with determination.

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On the opening day, Government High School, Kohara, emerged as the winners in the under-14 boys’ kho-kho competition. Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, finished runners-up and PSR Government School, Begowal, secured the third position.

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At Dehlon, the competitions were held at Jathedar Santokh Singh Stadium, Duley village. Gill MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal attended the event and motivated the young participants to take up sports with greater enthusiasm.

In the boys’ U14, football competition, SKN Youth Club, Shilon Khurd, clinched the top spot. PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Dehlon, came in second place.

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At Jagraon block, talent was on full display at the Kalgidhar Stadium, Kamalpura, as young athletes competed in various events. The games were formally inaugurated by Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, who interacted with the participants and encouraged them to take an active part in sports.

In athletics, Harveer Singh finished first in the U17 boys’ 200m race, followed by Prabhjot Singh and Mohannad. Jagat Sond won the 400m event, with Harveer Singh and Makhan Singh finishing in second and third place, respectively. In the 800m race, Jaspreet Singh emerged as the winner. Prabhjot Singh and Vishal secured the next two positions.

The U21 boys’ 100m race was won by Dalvir Singh, followed by Karandeep Singh and Mitha Singh. Bhavanjot Singh was the fastest in the 200m event. Azim Khan and Harmeet Singh finished second and third, respectively.

Rajan Singh was the quickest to the finish line in the 400m event. Harpreet Singh and Sukhnoor Singh took the two remaining places on the podium.

Rajan continued his winning run in the 1,500m event, finishing ahead of Vishal and Harmeet Singh Singh. In shot put, Karanpreet Singh secured the top spot, followed by Jasmeet Singh and Amandeep Singh.

In volleyball (smashing) U17 girls’ category, Government Senior Secondary School, Gidderwindi, emerged as the winners. GHG School, Sidhwan Khurd, finished runners-up.

Zila Parishad chairperson Jagroop Singh Sekhon attended the event at Government Senior Secondary School, Manki block, in Samrala. He lauded the youngsters for their enthusiasm and stressed the importance of sports in the overall development of children.

In the U14 boys’ circle-style kabaddi competition, Government Senior Secondary School, Manki, emerged as the winners. The Manki village team secured the runners-up position.

In the U14 girls’ kho-kho event, Government Senior Secondary School, Goslan, finished first, followed by Government Senior Secondary School, Manki, in second place.