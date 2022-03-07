Livestock can uplift economic status of farmers, says expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

A training workshop for the livestock scientists of KVKs of Punjab on “Scientific interventions and technology in sustainable livestock production” was organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, welcomed guests and participants.

While addressing participants, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, and chief guest, stressed that KVKs should approach farmers to deliver latest knowhow. He said low input technologies like poultry and goat farming could alleviate poverty and ensure livelihood security to farmers. He added that the livestock was the pride of a farmers. It had the potential to uplift socio-economic status of farmers, he said. —