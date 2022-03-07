Livestock can uplift economic status of farmers, says expert

Ludhiana, March 6
A training workshop for the livestock scientists of KVKs of Punjab on “Scientific interventions and technology in sustainable livestock production” was organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, welcomed guests and participants.
While addressing participants, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, and chief guest, stressed that KVKs should approach farmers to deliver latest knowhow. He said low input technologies like poultry and goat farming could alleviate poverty and ensure livelihood security to farmers. He added that the livestock was the pride of a farmers. It had the potential to uplift socio-economic status of farmers, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...