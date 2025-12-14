DT
Local bodies polls: AAP worker 'attacked' in Ludhiana's Dakha

Allegations of distributing liquor, cash to lure voters levelled against Independent candidate 

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:28 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
An AAP worker was allegedly attacked by the worker of an Independent candidate at Dakha on Saturday night.

DSP Varinder Khosa said that at 11.30 pm, there was a quarrel between Varinder Singh, an AAP candidate’s son; and Jatinder Singh, a worker of an Independent candidate.

Varinder was allegedly attacked by Jatinder, Pawanpreet, Aakash, Kiran and four other unidentified men.

Varinder alleged that Jatinder was distributing liquor and money to lure voters and as he tried to stop him, he beat him up.

Varinder’s mother is a candidate for Block Samiti Zone poll.

A case for attempt to murder and under other sections was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, SAD workers created a scene outside the polling station at Baddowal where they alleged that their names were missing from the voting lists. They accused the ruling party of deleting their names from the lists.

DSP Khosa, meanwhile, said voting had been going on peacefully in Dakha.

