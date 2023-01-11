Local Congress leaders gear up to make Rahul's yatra a success

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 10

Local Congress leaders and workers are making every effort to make Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success. They are moving door-to-door for the past one month to garner maximum support for its success.

The party workers under the command of former Payal MLA and Congress in-charge Lakhvir Singh Lakha and party coordinator Paramjit Singh Ghawaddi are leaving no stone unturned to walk through narrow lanes and make people become a part of this ‘expected’ grand spectacle which they opine shall be one of its kind.

Lakha and Ghawaddi organised a rally today to reach out to the people and share with them the importance of the yatra which Rahul Gandhi is undertaking in a mere T-shirt despite the winter chill. The yatra will bring people close without mentioning their caste, creed and religion. They later met at the residence of senior Congress leader Bant Singh Daburjee to give final touches to the yatra which will reach Barmalipur village tomorrow evening.

The yatra will commence from Fatehgarh Sahib tomorrow and reach Green Grove School after covering a distance of 25 km to take a final break in the evening at Barmalipur. Next day it will resume at 6 am from Kashmir Gardens and pass through Doraha and Sahnewal to reach Ludhiana, party leader Lakha said.