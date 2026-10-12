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Home / Ludhiana / Local Congress leaders reach Delhi to participate in protest against SIR

Local Congress leaders reach Delhi to participate in protest against SIR

Protest march to move towards Supreme Court to protest widespread errors and the mass deletion of voter names across the region

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Security heightened ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march in Mandi House area in New Delhi on Monday, October 12, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Several local Congress leaders and over 100 party workers have travelled to Delhi to participate in a protest march led by Rahul Gandhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The march will move toward the Supreme Court to protest widespread errors and the mass deletion of voter names across the region.

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The delegation from Ludhiana includes former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurkirat Kotli, district president Sanjay Talwar, Dr Amar Singh from Raikot, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Kamaljit Karwal, Ishwarjot Cheema and Pawan Dewan.

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Talking to The Tribune, Ashu said, “Congress is fighting a serious cause as mass deletion of votes is not acceptable in the largest democracy in the world.”

Taking a dig at other leaders, Ashu added, "Woh jo bechte the dard-e-dil, dukaan apni barha gaye.”

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Talwar echoed these concerns, labelling the SIR exercise dangerous for democracy. He noted that the process has erroneously deleted lakhs of votes and left long-time voters stranded due to mismatched data.

Many of these leaders and supporters travelled to the national capital in private vehicles and by train to be a part of the demonstration.

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