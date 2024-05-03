Local industries strained due to lack of raw material, labour

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 2

“Punjab is whose responsibility? The state government has to look after its own or the Centre’s interests?” These questions were directed at the state government by local industrialists, who have been upset over the protracted protests and rail and road blockades by farmers.

Around two lakh tonnes of steel, which is an important raw material, is imported every month through rail from other states; but due to the rail blockade this influx is suffering, putting strain on the industrial units — Badish Jindal, president, AITF

The industrialists, who gathered here today, said due to the absence of raw material, labour shortage and low production, they were not able to meet supply deadlines and were incurring huge losses.

Rahul Ahuja from the CII said that the industry is under tremendous stress. “We anyway face difficult times in April and May because of Holi, and then during harvesting. Now, if our labour force wants to come back from villages, they are not able to come due to the stalled rail movement. The trains are late and the labour does not wish to inconvenienced. Industries are working with just 30 per cent labour and overhead expenses have increased due to this,” said Ahuja.

Sandeep Jain of Trishala Alloys said that all the raw material used in Punjab’s industries comes from other states, and of that 40 per cent is imported. “Trains are badly hit and we get our raw material through trains. How can we compete with other states in the present scenario without the raw material and labour shortage?” asked Jain.

Hosiery manufacturers are worried as this is the period when they get orders for winter products, but no buyers are interested in coming to Punjab under the current circumstances. “If the buyer goes to Coimbatore or Tirupur, our industry is done for,” said a hosiery unit owner.

As per data with All Industries Trade Forum, Punjab sends out rice worth over Rs 8,000 crore, woolen and cotton clothes worth Rs 7,500 crore, meat worth Rs 2,000 crore, auto parts worth Rs 2,500 crore, yarn worth Rs 2,000 crore, cloth and linen worth Rs 3,500 crore, scaffolding worth Rs 1,300 crore, and hand-tools, medicines and other chemicals worth Rs 1,800 crore annually.

Badish Jindal, president, AITF, said consignments of these products are mostly sent by rail, and due to farmers blocking the tracks, there is every possibility that the export business will collapse. If the exporters are blacklisted, it could be impossible for them to recover lost ground, he said.

