Local lad wins bronze at International table tennis tourney in USA

Harkunwar Singh, a student of CT University, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, demonstrated not only skill but also unwavering focus and sportsmanship by securing a medal in the WTT (World Table Tennis) Youth Contender Championship, held at Fremont in USA, recently.

From the very first match, Harkunwar stood out among the world’s best young athletes. With every serve, rally and smash, he gave a fine performance to fetch a bronze medal in the mixed doubles category and place the university on the international sports map.

Pro Chancellor Dr Manbir Singh congratulated Harkunwar on the achievement.

Expressing joy and gratitude, Harkunwar said winning a medal on such a big platform had been like a dream come true. He said he was grateful to his coaches, the sports department and the university for constantly believing in him. “This is just beginning and I am motivated to aim even higher for the university and my country,” he added.