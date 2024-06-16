Localities reek as authorities, residents fail to curb roadside garbage disposal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

Trash strewn down roadsides has become an eyesore and reflects the poor status of waste management in the city.

People find it impossible to travel through areas close to these dumps due to the stench emanating from the garbage. The situation will only get worse during the ensuing monsoon.

Large amounts of trash can be seen at Industrial Area A and along Jassian Road as one approaches the city.

The extreme weather conditions further exacerbate the unsanitary state of these neighbourhoods.

“How the shopkeepers around here spend their whole day in this stench is beyond me,” said Surinder Singh, a merchant. “Officials concerned should clear up the rubbish from the area and residents should also learn about their responsibility of not dumping garbage in the open,” he added.

Garbage piles can also be seen on Jassian Road. “There’s a massive waste dump on the road, and nobody seems to care. It is disgusting to see people arrive in cars and leave bags full of trash where I regularly stroll in the morning. Authorities ought to punish anyone caught discarding trash in the open,” said Meena, a resident.

