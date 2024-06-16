Localities reek as authorities, residents fail to curb roadside garbage disposal

Ludhiana, June 15
Trash strewn down roadsides has become an eyesore and reflects the poor status of waste management in the city.
People find it impossible to travel through areas close to these dumps due to the stench emanating from the garbage. The situation will only get worse during the ensuing monsoon.
Large amounts of trash can be seen at Industrial Area A and along Jassian Road as one approaches the city.
The extreme weather conditions further exacerbate the unsanitary state of these neighbourhoods.
“How the shopkeepers around here spend their whole day in this stench is beyond me,” said Surinder Singh, a merchant. “Officials concerned should clear up the rubbish from the area and residents should also learn about their responsibility of not dumping garbage in the open,” he added.
Garbage piles can also be seen on Jassian Road. “There’s a massive waste dump on the road, and nobody seems to care. It is disgusting to see people arrive in cars and leave bags full of trash where I regularly stroll in the morning. Authorities ought to punish anyone caught discarding trash in the open,” said Meena, a resident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...