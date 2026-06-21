Locals celebrate Ludhiana lad Nikhil’s T20 debut for Australia

Joy and pride swept through the city as Ludhiana-origin all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary made his T20 international debut for the senior Australian men’s cricket team in the ongoing series against Bangladesh.

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Nikhil’s family members and fellow cricketers celebrated the milestone, describing it as the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and self-belief.

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Expressing pride over his son’s achievement, Nikhil’s father Sneh Kumar Chaudhary said the family was delighted to see years of hard work finally bearing fruit. “It is a proud moment, not only for our family but for the entire Ludhiana. Nikhil remained focussed on his goal despite facing several challenges after moving to Australia. Seeing him wear the Australian colours is a dream come true for all of us,” he added.

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The 30-year old player, who spent his formative cricketing years in Punjab and shares strong ties with Ludhiana’s sporting circles, has become the first India-born male cricketer to represent Australia in more than six decades.

In the first match of the series, played on June 17, Nikhil claimed his maiden international wicket and chipped in with 18 off 13 balls, helping Australia register a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

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Born in Delhi and brought up in Ludhiana, Nikhil honed his skills in Punjab’s competitive cricket circuit and represented the state in domestic cricket. However, with opportunities proving hard to come by, he took a leap of faith in search of a fresh start and moved to Australia in 2020.

Far from the spotlight, Nikhil balanced cricket with odd jobs, playing club games, determined not to let his dream fade away.

His performances soon caught the attention of selectors, paving way for a contract with Tasmania and subsequently the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Then came the international debut, which sparked celebrations in Punjab’s cricketing fraternity, particularly in local circuit. Former teammates hailed his rise as an inspiration for young cricketers who dream of making it big despite setbacks.

City cricketers, including Ranji Trophy players Geetansh Khera and Jaish Jain, said Nikhil’s achievement was a matter of pride for the cricket fraternity, particularly in Ludhiana — where the all-rounder learnt the basics of the game.