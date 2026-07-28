Locals were left fuming as a portion of the road near the busy Mintgumri Chowk caved in once again on Monday afternoon, the third such incident at the same location in less than a year.

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Residents raised questions over the quality of restoration work carried out after a major pipeline repair. The latest cave-in occurred shortly after a brief spell of rain.

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A two-wheeler rider narrowly escaped falling when the circular portion of the road suddenly gave way beneath him. Passersby immediately alerted other motorists.

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According to shopkeepers in the area, the spot has become accident-prone due to repeated cave-ins. They recalled that nearly six to eight months ago, a major water pipeline burst beneath the road, severely damaging the way and the retaining wall around the pipeline. The incident had forced the authorities to close road on a side of Mintgumri Chowk for nearly a month while repairs were carried out, causing long traffic diversions and inconvenience to commuters.

Residents said they had urged the civic authorities to ensure that high-quality material was used during the repairs as Mintgumri Chowk is one of the city’s busiest intersections. However, they alleged that despite the prolonged repair work, the road has again developed the same problem.

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Arvind Sharma, an activist who was passing through the area, noticed the damaged stretch and immediately placed a bamboo pole at the site to warn motorists.

“This is the third time the road has collapsed at the same location. The previous restoration was expected to provide a permanent solution, but the road has caved in again after just a few minutes of rainfall. This raises questions about the quality of the repair work,” Sharma said.

He urged the Municipal Corporation (MC) to immediately barricade the affected stretch, conduct a technical inspection and identify the root cause behind the repeated cave-ins instead of carrying out temporary repairs.

Residents and shopkeepers demanded a permanent engineering solution, and pointed out temporary restoration work was a waste of public money also put lives of commuters at risk.