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Home / Ludhiana / Locals fume over dumping of waste along national highway in Ludhiana

Locals fume over dumping of waste along national highway in Ludhiana

Activists flag soil, water pollution & threat to animals in vicinity

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:46 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Garbage piles up along the NH-44 near the tiger safari in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Garbage dumped along the national highway (NH-44) stretch near the tiger safari here has become a cause of concern for locals, who say it is now “unbearable” to even pass through the area.

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Plastic bags, paper waste and other discarded items are scattered on the roadside.

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Describing the sight as an “eyesore”, they say it adversely impacts the area’s beauty and poses serious questions about pollution, hygiene and impression on people visiting the city.

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“This is the first sight people see while heading towards Ludhiana. It leaves a very poor impression of civic management,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident of Jassian Road.

Neha Sharma, a passerby, said the stench had become unbearable. “It is shocking that such dumping is happening right next to a safari meant to showcase wildlife and nature,” she added

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A resident of Aman Nagar, which is located near the spot, said it will only get worse with the onset of monsoon. “Stench will become unbearable after rainfall. Authorities should clear the waste at the earliest,” he added.

Environmental activists warned of long-term impact of the situation. “Improper disposal of waste along highways pollutes soil and water, and also poses a threat to animals in the vicinity. Authorities must act swiftly to clear the garbage and ensure strict penalties on violators,” said Rajiv Mehta, an activist.

Residents urged the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take immediate steps to ensure cleanliness and proper waste management in the area. “Ludhiana is a smart city and we want it to be seen as a progressive one. It shouldn’t be a city where visitors are greeted with piles of filth,” said a commuter.

Man fined Rs 24,000 for dumping garbage in open

Taking strict action against a man found dumping garbage in the open during Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar’s visit to Focal Point areas on Thursday, the MC and the police issued challans totalling to Rs 24,000 to the violator. While the MC issued a Rs 10,000 challan under the Solid Waste Management Rules, the police slapped a Rs 14,000 fine on the violator under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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