Locals fume over pothole-riddled NH from Ludhiana to Doraha

Residents and commuters have raised serious concerns over the dilapidated state of the National Highway here, which is riddled with potholes and deep ditches, especially from Ludhiana to Doraha.

Locals allege the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is least concerned about the condition of the key stretch and has made no efforts to rectify the situation.

Ripped and damaged surfaces, coupled with deep ditches, obstruct traffic flow and pose safety hazards for the people using the road. Locals say the condition has been such for over a year now and a resolution is nowhere in sight.

“Despite charging exorbitant user fee from commuters, the NHAI has not bothered to recarpet the road. Riding through here has been a hassle for months, but the authorities have shown least concern," said Harman Dhaliwal, an advocate who commutes from Khanna to Ludhiana courts every day.

The NHAI project director and site engineer did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Commuters said that at some spots, the huge craters have resulted in multiple accidents. They flag that those using the road for the first time are generally travelling at high speeds assuming that the highway is in a good state, only to suddenly come across potholes or ditches and meet with accidents.

“It is height of callousness on the part of the authorities. You collect lakhs in the form of tolls and in turn, give commuters the toughest ride possible. How is this justified? Do we pay the toll to dismantle our vehicles or to break our bones?” rued a resident of Sahnewal.

Commuters said the expansion joints on the flyover in Doraha have been worn out and the gap between the slabs has increased to a “disastrous” extent.

“If the vehicles keep on hammering into the gap, it will surely affect the life of the bridge and as well the users,” said Pawan Kumar Kaushal, a senior citizen.

“Thousands of vehicles travel on the main stretch every day. Many times, drivers are caught unawares and are involved in accidents,” said another Sahnewal resident.