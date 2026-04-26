Locals rue waterlogging in Model Town lanes for 2 days

Model Town residents alleged damaged water supply pipes had led to water accumulation in the area’s lanes for the past two days, causing serious inconvenience to them.

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Hitting out at the Municipal Corporation (MC) over its “negligence” in the matter, they said Shastri Nagar was among the worst-affected localities.

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According to the residents, the leakage resulted in persistent waterlogging, making it difficult for pedestrians and commuters to pass through the affected stretches. They raised concerns over water wastage and possible damage to road infrastructure.

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Arvind Sharma, a commuter, said he flagged the issue with senior civic officials, but no action had been taken so far. “Despite informing the authorities, the problem persists and water continues to accumulate in the lanes,” he added.

MC officials assured of repairs at the earliest. “Officials have been directed to act and the damaged pipes will be repaired soon,” said Ekjot Singh, Superintending Engineer.

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Harminder Singh Bhatia, another resident, said the MC should prioritise such issues, especially in a prominent locality like Model Town. “This is among the posh areas of the city and yet, the lanes are filled with water. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents,” he added.

According to the residents, MC officials visited the spot but no repair work was carried out. “They came, inspected the area and left without taking any action,” a local alleged.