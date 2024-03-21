Locals seek safety wall at missing point on Sidhwan Canal bridge

Ludhiana, March 20
The absence of a portion of the safety wall on one side of the Sidhwan Canal Bridge, connecting the Southern Bypass near Gurdwara Nanaksar to BRS Nagar, requires urgent attention. Positioned adjacent to the back side of the MC’s waterfront site, this issue demands immediate action from the departments concerned. Residents are calling for necessary measures to be taken to construct a safety wall portion at the location to prevent any potential accidents.
Dr Harbans Dhalla, a concerned resident, emphasised the critical nature of the situation, stating that the absence of a safety wall portion on one side of the bridge transforms it into a potential death trap. He urged the administration and relevant department to promptly initiate measures for the construction of the safety wall to prevent accidents.
Gaganpreet Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, stressed the urgency of addressing the issue to prevent any mishap. He emphasised the importance of proactive measures, asserting that rather than waiting for an unfortunate incident to take place, immediate action should be taken to construct the safety wall at the missing section of the bridge.
Officials from the Irrigation Department could not be contacted for comments.
