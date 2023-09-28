Location of missing teenager traced after two months

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 27

The police have reportedly traced the location of a teenage girl, who had gone missing from the Bansal factory near Sahnewal, where she was working.

It has been learnt that the girl who went missing in July this year is presently in Bihar. A case was also registered at the Sahnewal police station against an unidentified accused under Section 346 of the IPC yesterday.

May have left on her own: Cop The girl might have left the place on her own. Her location has been traced and she is presently in Bihar. A team shall be sent to verify the facts while the person, who attempted to take her away, shall also be in the police net soon. — Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO, Sahnewal

The father of the girl, Kuldeep Singh, who resides at Kamaalwala village in Fazilka, has complained to the Sahnewal police that his daughter is missing since July.

He said that she used to reside in the factory, where she was working, and was last seen on the July 16. The family reportedly tried to contact the relatives and all possible places, from where she could be traced, but to no avail.

The father has alleged that an unidentified person may have taken the teenager and kept her in his illegal custody. “My daughter suddenly went missing from the Bansal factory in July. It seems that someone had tried to lure her and hid her with an evil intention,” the father complained.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai said the whereabouts of the alleged accused were being ascertained. “The girl is a teenager and might have left the place on her own. Her location has been traced and she is presently in Bihar. A team shall be sent to verify the facts while the unidentified person, who attempted to take her away, shall also be in the police net soon,” the SHO added.

#Bihar