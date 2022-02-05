Lockdown delayed treatment of cancer patients: Expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

Every year February 4 is observed as the World Cancer Day. This year’s theme is ‘Close the care gap’. The surge in covid cases has delayed treatment of cancer patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected screening, diagnosis and treatment to follow-up care for breast cancer. People diagnosed with breast cancer and those, at high risk of the disease, are sometimes in frightening position since onset of the lockdown.

“Many patients were unable to attend their appointments due to travel constraints and social distancing norms. Hospitals have halted to elective surgeries. As a result, their cancer progressed to advanced stages,” said Dr Navdeep Singh, consultant oncologist.

“By implementing resource appropriate strategies on prevention, early detection and treatment we can save millions of lives every year,” said Dr Triza Jiwan, Principal, College of Nursing, DMCH. Dr Anish Bhatia interacted patients as well as their attendants regarding importance of understanding cancer at an event held at Fortis Hospital. —