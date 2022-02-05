Lockdown delayed treatment of cancer patients: Expert

Ludhiana, February 4
Every year February 4 is observed as the World Cancer Day. This year’s theme is ‘Close the care gap’. The surge in covid cases has delayed treatment of cancer patients.
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected screening, diagnosis and treatment to follow-up care for breast cancer. People diagnosed with breast cancer and those, at high risk of the disease, are sometimes in frightening position since onset of the lockdown.
“Many patients were unable to attend their appointments due to travel constraints and social distancing norms. Hospitals have halted to elective surgeries. As a result, their cancer progressed to advanced stages,” said Dr Navdeep Singh, consultant oncologist.
“By implementing resource appropriate strategies on prevention, early detection and treatment we can save millions of lives every year,” said Dr Triza Jiwan, Principal, College of Nursing, DMCH. Dr Anish Bhatia interacted patients as well as their attendants regarding importance of understanding cancer at an event held at Fortis Hospital. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...