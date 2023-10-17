Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

Ludhiana, October 16
Following the Monday morning rainfall, the Lodhi Club Road underpass experienced waterlogging again, causing inconvenience to commuters. The responsibility for addressing the issue lies with the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, though the underpass was constructed by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).
Both sides of the underpass were submerged in rainwater today, which had not receded even hours after the rain ceased. Furthermore, the condition of the road has deteriorated, exacerbating problems faced by commuters. Satinderpal Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said the recurring issue of water accumulation during rainfall needs the authorities’ immediate attention for a permanent solution.
In addition to the Lodhi Club Road underpass, there have been reports of waterlogging in a few other areas. Rainwater also accumulated on a section of the service line near the Circuit House here on Ferozepur Road due to the absence of a proper water drainage system.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...