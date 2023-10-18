Logo design competition: Ludhiana MC chief felicitates top five contestants, others

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

Acknowledging the contribution of students and residents under the logo design competition launched by the Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi felicitated the top five contestants and other shortlisted participants with letters of commendation appreciation at Municipal Corporation Zone D office on Tuesday.

The civic body had received around 350 entries for the competition, out of which the top 50 contestants were felicitated. Under the logo design competition, the top five logos were submitted by Amandeep Singh (web developer), Anusha Puri (student of KVM Senior Secondary School), Jasleen Kaur (student of Guru Nanak International Public School), Kamalnoor Kaur (student of Guru Nanak International Public School) and Parin Verma (student of BCM Arya Senior Secondary School).

Apart from individual entries submitted by residents/professionals, students of different schools/colleges including Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), Sat Paul Mittal School, BCM Arya Model School, KVM School, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), among others, submitted entries and were felicitated by the civic body Commissioner.

During the event, the MC Commissioner stated that the civic body was working to finalise the design and the students/residents who had submitted the top 50 entries were felicitated on Tuesday.