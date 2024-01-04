Logo for inter-varsity national youth festival unveiled at PAU

Ludhiana, January 3
Amidst an assembly of university officers and committee conveners, Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal unveiled the emblematic logo for the 37th inter-university National Youth Festival. The national-level event is scheduled from March 28 to April 01, which will be hosted on the premises of the PAU.
The logo by Satvir Singh, Supervisor of Cultural Activities at PAU, resonates with the festival’s overarching theme, ‘HUNAR – Harvesting National Talent 2024’.
