Lohri celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Lohri was celebrated by the students of Government College for Girls (GCG) on Tuesday. College principal Suman Lata was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Sharanjit Kaur Parmar from the Department of Music (Vocal) spoke about the historical significance of the festival of Lohri during the event. Students sang Punjabi tappe, depicting the culture of Punjab. Giddha was the main highlight of the function. The Students’ Council and Department of Punjabi collectively helped in arranging the event.

PU Results

MEd students (2020-22) of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, excelled in their final examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. College prinicipal Pargat Singh Garcha said: “Reeta Rani with 1,837 marks (91.85 per cent) and Deepti Jain with 1,808 marks (90.4 per cent) secured second and sixth positions, respectively, in the Panjab University merit list. Amandeep Kaur with 1,740 marks (87 per cent) got the third position in the college.”

National Start-up Day

CT University celebrated National Start-Up Day. The university organised a startup showcase, which was a student business startup competition, on the occasion. Officiating vice-chancellor Dr Satish Bansal said the event was designed to help contestants develop connections with potential investors, mentors and the larger business community. He said: “This initiative will bring together the youths to brainstorm, innovate and excel.”

Science exhibition

Mandi Ahmedgarh: A science fair was held at Guru Har Gobind Khalsa Senior Secondary School recently. Gurmit Singh, an office-bearer of the management committee of the institute, inaugurated the event, whereas Ravinder Singh Romi and school principal Jaswinder Singh chaired the inaugural and concluding sessions of the exhibition. Organisers informed that around 500 students from various schools of the region presented models and charts to illustrate various scientific principles and their applications in daily life during the exhibition. Working models of sewage treatment plant, smoke precipitator, Smart City plan, Traffic Control System, Water Supply System, etc., were appreciated by the judges and visitors. /OC