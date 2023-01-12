Lohri celebrated at agricultural university

Ludhiana, January 11
The Department of Extension Education celebrated Lohri on Wednesday at Kairon Kisan Ghar, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in which faculty and students participated.
Dr Kuldeep Singh, Head of the Department, said the festival, which is celebrated before the arrival of warmer weather, is a way to spread the joy of seeing the sparkling pearls of Rabi crops amidst traditional folk songs, dance and food.
PAU V-C Dr SS Gosal, the chief guest on the occasion, said it is important to keep our traditions alive and Lohri is one of those traditional festivals which is celebrated together by communities.
Dr TS Riar, while proposing vote of thanks, said the Department of Extension Education is always instrumental in organising programmes to keep our culture alive.
On the occasion, Dr Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Dr Rupinder Kaur and Dr Nirmal Jaura also shared their views. Students performed folk dances, gidda, etc., followed by a bonfire while enjoying the moongphalli, gachak and rewaris.
