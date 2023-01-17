Lohri celebrated at Doraha college

Tribune News Service

Doraha, January 16

The staff and students of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, celebrated Lohri on the college premises today. Groundnuts and sweets were distributed. The atmosphere was soaked in festive spirit. Singing and dance performances added colour to the occasion. The students and teachers sang Punjabi folk songs.

Finance secretary of Guru Nanak National College management committee PPS Pangli congratulated the students. Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur greeted the students and staff on the occasion. The programme was organised by the Dean, Cultural Committee, Prof Nidhi Saroop.