Lohri celebrated at Doraha college

Doraha, January 16
The staff and students of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, celebrated Lohri on the college premises today. Groundnuts and sweets were distributed. The atmosphere was soaked in festive spirit. Singing and dance performances added colour to the occasion. The students and teachers sang Punjabi folk songs.
Finance secretary of Guru Nanak National College management committee PPS Pangli congratulated the students. Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur greeted the students and staff on the occasion. The programme was organised by the Dean, Cultural Committee, Prof Nidhi Saroop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...