Lohri celebrated at Urja Club

Ludhiana, January 19
Urja Club celebrated the festival of Lohri with its members putting up a ‘power-packed’ performance with Punjabi songs and giddha.
Chairperson of the club, Prabhjot Deol Grewal, and president Ritu Vashisht exhorted fellow members to keep the rich Punjabi culture alive and organise more of such events to promote bonhomie among fellow members and their families and to foster the spirit of ‘oneness’ among various sections of society.
Members of the executive committee, Adarsh, Jyoti Prabhakar, Preet, Kiran Grewal and Anju Sharma were also present at the function.
