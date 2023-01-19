Lohri celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Student Council of SCD Government College celebrated Lohri festival on Wednesday. The function was arranged in an open air theatre. Stand-up comedian Jaswant Singh Rathore also performed on the occasion. The function was presided over by chief guest Jagmeet Singh, who was welcomed by college principal Tanvir Likhari. Singer Deep Amman also entertained the audience during the event.

Student bags 3rd position in PU results

A student of MEd at BCM College bagged the third position in the semester results declared by Panjab University recently. “Jyoti Kakkar stood third in Panjab University by scoring 91.75 per cent marks, while Rajinder Kaur stood second in the college by scoring 89.10 per cent, followed by Himanshi at third position with 83.35 per cent marks,” the college principal said. BCM management congratulated the students for their performance in the exams.

NSS Camp

The NSS Unit of Government College for Girls organised a seven-day NSS Camp under the aegis of college principal Suman Lata. The camp was under the theme ‘Fit India’. Suman encouraged volunteers to work for the society according to the motto ‘Not Me But You’. During the camp, the volunteers also visited the adopted village Chak Sarvan Nath in Ludhiana, where they interacted with villagers and made them aware about ‘Clean India’ and personal hygiene, in collaboration with an NGO.

Road Safety Week

Zonal Traffic in-charge Deepak Kumar was the resource person during a session at BCM School, Dugri. Tribune photo

Students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, observed ‘Road Safety Week’ recently, in which they were made aware about traffic rules and safety measures on the road. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion. An informative session on the ‘Safe Vahan Policy’ was also conducted for drivers by deputy principal Rakesh Sharma. They were told about measures to make themselves responsible road users. Another event to mark the occasion was a session organised by the Ludhiana Traffic Police. Zonal Traffic in-charge Deepak Kumar was the resource person for the session.

Internship Programme

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, organised an internship programme for the students of classes XI and XII in association with Profit Idea (a wealth management company). Under the programme, students were given online training sessions for one month by experts.