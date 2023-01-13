Lohri celebrations at CT varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: CT University’s department of student welfare organised Lohri celebrations for faculty. The faculty celebrated the occasion by lighting a bonfire, singing folk songs and shaking legs on bhangra beats. A DJ party was also held. The main attraction of the event was ‘Potluck lunch’ in which faculty members made various dishes and enjoyed the meal together. Davinder Singh, deputy director, department of student welfare, said Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi and other faculty members of the university were present on the occasion.

NIIFT organises Art Competition

The Northern Indian Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) set up by the Punjab Government organised an art competition in association with Ganga Acrowools Ltd on its Ludhiana campus. The students of Class XI and XII were eligible to participate in the competition. Dr Poonam Aggarwal Thakur, principal, NIIFT said a total of five awards were given to the deserving participants on the basis of their performance. Sadhika from Government Girls Smart School, Bharat Nagar, won the first prize in T-Shirt painting and the second prize was awarded to Harshal Jain of BCM, Shashtri Nagar. Manvi Anand from BCM, Shastri Nagar, won the first prize in the poster-making competition. The consolation prizes were given to Aditi (T-shirt painting) and Tamanna Sharma (Poster making).