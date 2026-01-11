DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Lohri event in Ludhiana celebrates 125 girls born in 2025

Lohri event in Ludhiana celebrates 125 girls born in 2025

Organised by Malwa Sabhyacharak Manch

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Audience enjoy celebrations at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. Ashwani Dhiman
The Malwa Sabhyacharak Manch (MSM) on Saturday organised a Lohri event at Guru Nanak Bhawan to honour and celebrate girls born in 2025.

During the event titled “Dhiyan di Lohri”, the infants were welcomed and their mothers were given blessings and shagun as a mark of honour and respect.

This was 30th such Lohri event organised by the MSM. Over 125 newborn girls were welcomed with smiles. The organised recalled old times when such celebrations were organised to mark the birth of boys in an era when son-preference was at its peak.

Several cultural performances were put up at the event.

MSM chairperson Krishan Kumar Bawa, president Jasvir Singh Rana Jhande, women’s wing chairperson Simi Kwatra, wing’s president Inderjit Kaur, former minister Malkit Singh Dakha, Ravinder Sian, Resham Singh Saggu, Amarinder Singh Jassowal and other MSM office-bearers welcomed the chief guest, Padma Shri Nirmal Rishi, and other dignitaries who came to the event.

This year, the festival was dedicated to the memory of Bollywood’s star Dharmendra, singer Charanjit Ahuja, actor Jaswinder Bhalla, actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda and world-renowned painter and poet Dev.

The fair was inaugurated by Rishi, a glorious personality of cinema and theatre.

She congratulated the families who were blessed with girl children in 2025. She said we should give good morals to our children so that they can play their role well in creating a better society. She appealed everyone to stay together, emphasising the need for joint families and advised parents to provide good education to their children so that this generation proves to be a boon for the society.

Bawa said that 30 years ago, the celebrations started in Mullanpur at a much smaller scale. He pointed out that three decades later, the celebrations are shared at global platforms as personalities from overseas also join in.

This year, the forum honored Ranjodh Singh, a famous photographer, writer and industrialist; Satbir Singh, a prominent journalist; Muskan Sharma, a woman entrepreneur; and Rachna Sharma, a social worker, among others.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

