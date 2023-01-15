Lohri gift: Special jackets to keep PCR cops cozy

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 14

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has given a Lohri gift to PCR personnel. Specially designed air and waterproof jackets have been distributed among policemen.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu distributed these jackets among the police officials at a Lohri function organised at the Police Lines here.

Designing of these jackets was duly assisted by the ADCP, Operations and Traffic, Sameer Verma, and after the DGP Punjab approved the design and style of jackets, 600 jackets were stitched from the prominent manufacturers of city. Out of 600 jackets, 200 each were given to the PCR cops of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar Commissionerate.

“The DGP Punjab has given warm and rain proof jackets as Lohri gift to 600 PCR personnel working in harsh weather conditions in Commissionerate Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar to boost their morale. In the second lot, remaining PCR cops will also be give these jackets,” said CP Ludhiana.

ADCP Verma said he was entrusted the job to design these jackets and later when DGP Punjab was shown the design he was quite impressed and approved the same immediately. “These jackets are warmer and our PCR cops discharge duty in inclement weather. Moreover, the cozy jackets will help them a lot,” added ADCP Verma.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police also celebrated Lohri with the force at the Police Lines where all senior officials, including Joint CP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP Crime Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Somnath among others were also present.