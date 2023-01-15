Lohri gift: Special jackets to keep PCR cops cozy

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, January 14
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has given a Lohri gift to PCR personnel. Specially designed air and waterproof jackets have been distributed among policemen.
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu distributed these jackets among the police officials at a Lohri function organised at the Police Lines here.
Designing of these jackets was duly assisted by the ADCP, Operations and Traffic, Sameer Verma, and after the DGP Punjab approved the design and style of jackets, 600 jackets were stitched from the prominent manufacturers of city. Out of 600 jackets, 200 each were given to the PCR cops of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar Commissionerate.
“The DGP Punjab has given warm and rain proof jackets as Lohri gift to 600 PCR personnel working in harsh weather conditions in Commissionerate Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar to boost their morale. In the second lot, remaining PCR cops will also be give these jackets,” said CP Ludhiana.
ADCP Verma said he was entrusted the job to design these jackets and later when DGP Punjab was shown the design he was quite impressed and approved the same immediately. “These jackets are warmer and our PCR cops discharge duty in inclement weather. Moreover, the cozy jackets will help them a lot,” added ADCP Verma.
Meanwhile, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police also celebrated Lohri with the force at the Police Lines where all senior officials, including Joint CP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP Crime Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Somnath among others were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...