Lohri of newborn girls celebrated at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

The Aan Jal Sewa Trust celebrated the Lohri of newborn girls at the Civil Hospital here today. Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu was the chief guest on the occasion. Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Rupinder Sra, ADCP (crime), were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-five newborn girls were honoured in the function and they were given blankets, clothes and panjiri. Twenty-five women officers were also honoured. In addition to this, 60 TB patients were given protein powder and ration for a month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sra said, “Girls are now marching ahead in every field and parents should provide equal opportunities to girls like boys.”