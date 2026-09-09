Lok Adalat directs authorities of Ludhiana school to allow Class X student to attend lectures

The Permanent Lok Adalat has directed a city school to allow a girl student from Class X to continue her studies after the institute allegedly stopped her from attending lectures midway ‘without any valid reasons’.

The student, Harsimrat Kaur, had said in her complaint that she completed Class IX at Narayana e-Techno School and was promoted to Class X, but was stopped by the principal for going to classes. She alleged she was asked to either collect her transfer certificate or repeat Class IX. She filed the petition through her father Balkar Singh.

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The Lok Adalat directed the respondents to not debar the applicant from attending the school and Class X lectures till the next date of hearing. The school authorities were also restrained from taking any coercive measures against the student or her parents to pressurise them in any manner.

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According to the application, the school principal allegedly compelled Harsimrat and 10 to 12 other students to revert to Class IX without any valid cause.

The application alleged that the school principal withheld the student’s Class IX passing certificate and gave her two options—either take a transfer certificate or repeat Class IX. It was also alleged that the school authorities subsequently stopped the minor from entering the school and attending Class X.

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To support her claim of promotion to Class X, the applicant placed on the record her student diary. The document showed she had been attending Class X and was authenticated by the school principal and class teacher.

The matter had also been highlighted in the media. The applicant placed on record a news report. A written complaint dated August 31 was submitted before various authorities, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office, Ludhiana, and the National and State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights.

The applicant submitted that continued denial of access to school could adversely affect her attendance and create difficulty in meeting the eligibility criteria for appearing in the Class X board examinations.

The Lok Adalat issued notice to the respondents for October 12, 2026, and directed them to comply with the interim protection granted to the student.