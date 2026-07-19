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Home / Ludhiana / Lok Adalat in Ludhiana settles 3,619 cheque bounce cases, awards over Rs 66 crore

Lok Adalat in Ludhiana settles 3,619 cheque bounce cases, awards over Rs 66 crore

Ludhiana District and Sessions Judge says National Lok Adalat to be held on September 12

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Lok Adalat in Ludhiana comprised 25 benches.
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At least 25 benches of a special Lok Adalat at the District Courts here on Saturday settled more than 3,500 cheque bounce cases and cleared awards worth over Rs 66 crore.

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District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, who also serves as chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said 17 benches were constituted at the district level and eight benches at the sub-divisional level in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal.

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A total of 8,894 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat. Awards amounting to Rs 66.13 lakh were passed.

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The primary objective of the Special Lok Adalat was to ensure the speedy, inexpensive and effective disposal of cheque bounce cases, saving litigants time and money while reducing the burden of pending cases in courts.

During the proceedings, litigants were informed on the benefits of resolving disputes through Lok Adalats and encouraged to settle their disputes through consent.

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The DLSA appealed to the public to take advantage of Lok Adalats for the resolution of eligible disputes, highlighting that the alternative dispute resolution mechanism helps save time, money and effort.

The next special Lok Adalat will be held on November 21, said DLSA officials.

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said a National Lok Adalat will be organised on September 12 for the settlement of all kinds of pre-litigation and pending civil and criminal cases.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Arora, secretary, DLSA, said a Special Lok Adalat will be held on August 21, 22 and 23 and 547 cases pertaining to the district have been identified for the programme.

He said notices have been issued to the parties concerned so that efforts can be made to resolve these disputes through mediation at the Ludhiana Mediation Centre.

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