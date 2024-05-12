Lok Adalat settles 25,472 cases, approves Rs 63.4-crore awards

Our Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 11

National Lok Adalat today succeded in resolving several matrimonial disputes among the couples litigating in the courts for many years. As many as 25,472 cases involving a total amount of Rs 63,46,33,753 were settled amicably in the Lok Adalat held under the supervision of Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manjinder Singh (Sessions Judge), Additional Member Secretary ADJ Smriti Dhir alongwith DLSA Secretary-cum-CJM Radhika Puri supervised the functioning of various Lok Adalat Benches and succeeded in persuading several litigants to resolve their disputes amicably to save precious time and money.

During an inspection of 24 Lok Adalat Benches, Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa heard the cases of squabbling couples on a Bench headed by Principal Judge Family Court Neelam Arora. She persuaded a couple with two daughters, aged 11 and 8, to settle their differences and not part ways. She convinced them that getting divorce may adversely affect the academic and emotional wellbeing of their daughters. Finally, the couple agreed to shun their differences and live together. The divorce petition was withdrawn.

In another case, a couple who got married in 2011 were experiencing troubled waters. The husband was seeking permanent custody of his 12-year-old son who was living with his mother at Bareilly after separation. With the intervention of the Lok Adalat, the husband withdrew the case and decided to live with his wife.

In yet another case, a man married in 2014, embroiled in the litigation, and facing dowry and harassment charges decided to resolve the differences with his wife for the sake of their children. Their two daughters are with him and the mother shall join them soon.

The various Lok Adalat Benches were headed by ADJ Rajvinder Singh, ADJ Jaspinder Singh, ADJ Manila Chugh, Civil Judge Senior Division Preeeti Sukhija, Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Anju Garg, Pawan Sahota, JMIC Nirmala Devi and JMIC Prabha Prashar.