Lok Adalats reunite several city couples

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, May 13

Tears rolled down from the eyes of a mother, when her daughter shared the pain of repeatedly being asked by fellow students as to where her mother was. She also stated that she wanted to live with both of her parents and did not want them to be divorced.

It happened during the hearing of a divorce case by a Lok Adalat bench headed by Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Rajvinder Singh, when the presiding officer of the bench and its member Gurvinder Singh Sodhi were interacting with the girl via video call.

In this case, the couple in litigation had two daughters but wanted to take divorce. The daughters were residing with father and grandmother. The mother was seeking custody of one daughter and divorce. But the father stated before the bench that none of his daughters wanted to go with the mother.

When a video call was made to know the views of the daughter, she said she wanted to reside with both parents. When tears started rolling down the eyes of the mother in the courtroom, the couple was made to sit in the retiring room of the Judge. After being persuaded for some time, the couple agreed to live together.

Lok Adalat benches succeeded in resolving several matrimonial disputes today.

The same bench took up the case of a couple married 26 years ago. The couple was in litigation for years. They had two unmarried children. One daughter aged 20 years was suffering 100 per cent physical disability and the son was 8 years of age. Initially, the parties were in mood to part ways and go for divorce proceedings.

Sessions Judge Munish Singal heard the case of this couple. He made efforts to settle the dispute amicably. The couple later agreed to shun the differences and live together. The husband also agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh to wife within six months and assured to pay her monthly pocket money as well.

CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA Raman Sharma said 28 Lok Adalat benches were constituted, which were headed by Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi, ADJ Khem Karan Goyal, ADJ Gurpartap Singh , Permanent Lok Adalat chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu, members Anju Garg, Rajwinder Kaur, Industrial Tribunal Presiding officer ADJ Sanjiv Joshi, Civil Judge (Sr Division) Sumit Makkar and CJM Radhika Puri.