Lok Sabha Poll: Farmers to oppose BJP

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 1

Lok Sabha elections are drawing near and farmers in Punjab are confused at present when it comes to choosing a political party to vote for in the upcoming elections. They are very much aware that they can tilt the scales during the elections and one unanimous decision made by the farmers associations is to oppose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections.

Farmers were not allowed to enter Delhi and now they have decided not to let BJP leaders enter their villages.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said the Centre has shown their worst side and now its the farmers’ turn.

“Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to oppose BJP in the coming elections. It has failed to fulfill the genuine demands of the farmers. We will now exercise our right to vote and oppose BJP in the coming elections,” he said.

Lakhowal added they have not decided in favour of any political party. Farmers will vote as per their wishes.

Lakhowal said they are not in favour of NOTA (None of the above) and said that the right to franchise should be exercised and not wasted.

Dilbagh Singh Gill, state president, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said every political party makes tall promises before it comes to power and changes its colours once it assumes power.

“One thing is sure that farmers will be opposing BJP and will not even allow their leaders to enter the villages,” said Gill.

Makhan Singh from a village near Doraha added that political leaders themselves are confused and busy switching sides. “How can they be loyal to the people and serve with all their heart when they can’t be loyal to their party. I am confused whom to vote for as all the choices before me don’t make the cut. BJP is definitely out of question, rest I will decide when all the parties announce their candidates,” he said.

