Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

People board a train at the Dhandari railway station on Thursday. Tribune Photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Ludhiana, June 15

Remodelling of Ludhiana railway station

A long-distance train (14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi Express) chugged to a halt at platform No. 1 of the Dhandari railway station around 10.15 am today.

The Dhandari railway station, around 7 km from Ludhiana, is used extensively for loading/unloading of freight and containers due to its proximity to ICD (Inland Container Depot) and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) depot — both set up for the benefit of exporters of hosiery goods, cycles, bicycles, auto parts and engineering items.

The Northern Railway authorities had taken a high-level decision to shift the stoppage of some 120 odd trains passing through Ludhiana to Dhandari railway station temporarily since work on remodelling the Ludhiana railway station —at an estimated cost of Rs 478 crore under a Central government (Railways) programme — is on. The project was expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The Railways authorities had announced that initially some 11 trains would make a halt at the Dhandari station instead of Ludhiana, and later more trains would be shifted to Dhandari to facilitate both the ongoing work at Ludhiana as well as boarding/de-boarding of more passengers.

Talking to Ludhiana Tribune, Dhandari station Superintendent Vijay Kumar said, “The entire railway staff here was in high spirits. With the stoppage of long-route passenger trains here after a very long gap, the hustle and bustle — an integral part of busy railway stations — would become a routine.”

Some years ago, the Railways had allowed some UP and Bihar-bound trains halt at Dhandari to reduce congestion at the Ludhiana railway stations. The decision was taken in the view of the fact that most migrant workers and their families from those states resided close to the industrial belts of Focal Point, Dhandari and Sherpur.

However, the stoppage of trains at Dhandari — an experimental step — was later revoked and halts were shifted back to Ludhiana due to operational constraints.

On the first day of train halts at Dhandari today, people alighting and boarding the trains faced some inconvenience due to lower height of platforms, inadequate parking and inadequate seating arrangements on platforms. However, railway officials said necessary steps were being taken immediately to improve the infrastructure and passenger amenities on the basis of feedback received from the staff and passengers.

At least three more trains (14617 Banmankhi-Amritsar Express, 04504 and 04582 Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt Passenger) were scheduled to stop at Dhandari later in the day.

Railways caution public against crossing rail tracks

Repair work on the Ludhiana railway station underway. Tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

The Northern Railway authorities today issued a general advisory to the public as well as rail passengers to not cross rail tracks on foot as the unlawful act could cost dearly in terms of human life. After some passenger trains made a halt at the Dhandari railway station instead of the Ludhiana station, leading to a spurt in rail traffic on the Ludhiana-Dhandari stretch, the Northern Railway have made a fervent appeal to the concerned to move from one platform to the other at Dhandari only by using the foot overbridge. The advisory stated most trains moved at a maximum speed of 110 km/h, which is humanly impossible to beat, and thus tragedies occur. It was also dangerous to board or alight from a moving train, footboards or roofs, a habit of a large number of people. “Further, crossing railway tracks illegally is an offence punishable under Section 147 of the Railways Act, envisaging penalty of Rs 1,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

