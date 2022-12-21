 Looking back 2022: A challenging yet rewarding year for Punjab Agricultural University : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022: A challenging yet rewarding year for Punjab Agricultural University

Kisan Mela held physically after 2-year hiatus; squabble over VC’s appointment, students’ protests kept PAU in news this year

Looking back 2022: A challenging yet rewarding year for Punjab Agricultural University

Kisan Mela was held on the PAU campus physically after a gap of two years. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 20

The passing year remained an action-packed one for the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), as various events returned to its campus after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Students protested over vacant government posts.

With the appointment of a new vice-chancellor (the post had been lying vacant from more than a year), a different kind of enthusiasm was seen among students and teachers, and many activities, workshops and seminars were organised to enhance the knowledge and understanding of students.

Controversy over VC’s appointment

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal from the post of PAU vice-chancellor in October stirred controversy and the university faculty and students exhibited a voice of dissent in the matter. The state government dug in its heels, stating that the incumbent VC would continue as his appointment had been done in accordance with the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970, and no irregularity was involved in his appointment. Dr Gosal continues to be PAU VC.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was appointed as PAU VC.

The highs

PAU gets VC after 13 months

PAU’s wait for a new vice-chancellor was over in August, after the post had been lying vacant for a period of 13 months. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was appointed the new VC.

Excitement among farmers There was a different kind of excitement when the Kisan Mela was held in September on the university’s campus after a gap of two years. During the fair, the newly-recommended PAU Smart seeder machine for direct sowing of wheat was demonstrated.

Varsity’s museum makes it to Punjab Tourism website

After a wait of over 48 years, the Museum of Social History of Rural Punjab at PAU got recognition from the state government. It was on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27 that the museum was mentioned on the official website of Punjab Tourism.

Food, industry and crafts mela a hit among visitors

After the Kisan Mela, PAU hosted the Food, Industry and Craft Mela in October. The Skill Development Centre, PAU, along with several university departments, like Food Processing, Nutrition, Apparels, Bee Keeping, Mushroom Production, etc., were involved in organising the fair. The event, which was held before Diwali drew huge crowds of spectators.

Dr Sukhpal appointed farmers’ panel chief

Dr Sukhpal Singh, principal economist (Agricultural Marketing), PAU, was appointed the chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ Commission in September. An eminent agro economist, he has done commendable work on tracking farmer indebtedness and suicides.

Wheat, oat varieties released

This year, three wheat varieties and on oat variety developed at PAU were identified for release across the nation. PBW 826, PBW 872 and PBW 833 were the wheat varieties that were released. PBW 826 was released in the North West Plain Zone and the North East Plain Zone, PBW 872 in the North West Plain Zone and PBW 833 was released in the North East Plain Zone. OL 16, an oat variety was also released for cultivation in the state. Its yield is about 90 quintals of green fodder per acre.

The lows

Students protest for 36 days

PAU students protested against the state government over the non-filling of vacant posts in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments for 36 days. The agitating students drove rickshaws in protest and said they were left with no other work as the government was not filling the vacant posts. The government eventually relented and MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi assured protesters that the posts would be filled soon.

Dwarf disease in paddy surprises scientists

This year, paddy crop was affected by dwarf disease in many areas of Punjab and Haryana. This was observed in the month of September when farmers reported stunted growth. This took scientists at PAU by surprise and later, it was found that Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus was the reason behind the stunted growth. PAU then issued an advisory.

Availability of PBW 826 seeds at private stores

PAU had exhausted the entire stock of newly-introduced PBW 826 variety of wheat during the Kisan Mela. Only 1,000 quintals of the seed had been developed as the variety could not be multiplied within a year and most of the chunk was exhausted at the mela. It was sold at Rs 100 per kg. Later, however, some private seed stores were found to be selling the seed at Rs 150 per kg. Complaints were registered with the Agriculture Department regarding the matter and the department later took action in this regard.

