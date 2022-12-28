 Looking Back 2022: GLADA had nothing much to write home about : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022: GLADA had nothing much to write home about

Plans to develop residential, commercial urban estate on 2,000 acres along Ladhowal bypass

Looking Back 2022: GLADA had nothing much to write home about

An LIG flat in Dugri being converted into a shop. - File photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 27

For the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), the year 2022 was a mixed bag, with very few, if any, achievements and a lot many areas where it could do better. Illegal (unlicensed) colonies proliferating all around the periphery of the city, remained a big thorn in the flesh of GLADA. Even though action like demolition of structures in such colonies was carried out every now and then, it failed to deter unscrupulous developers.

Demolition carried out by GLADA in an illegal colony.

Issuing ‘no objection certificates’ for the purpose of registration of sale deeds and getting new electricity connections also remained another issue which defied an amicable solution even after much tinkering and changes effected by the ‘now in saddle’ AAP government, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

THE HIGHS

New Urban Estate on 2,000 acres

The Housing and Urban Development Department, Punjab, decided at a high-level meeting that GLADA would develop a state-of-the-art residential and commercial urban estate in an area of around 2,000 acres along Ladhowal bypass by acquiring land in Bagga Kalan, Noorpur Bet, Garha and Gounspur villages. Officials have been directed to put the process for land acquisition, preferably through land pooling, in motion and complete the work in time-bound manner.

Illegal construction under way at a colony in Ludhiana.

Crackdown on unlawful colonies

Though GLADA authorities did take action like demolition of structures and digging up internal development works in a large number of illegal colonies under different stages of development all around the city but the action was grossly disproportionate to the pace at which such colonies were coming up. As a result of slack regulations and enforcement, number of illegal colonies in the mega city had sharply gone up during the last 3-4 years.

THE LOWS

Delayed projects

Though the construction of the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village is already under process, the work to construct its approaches is hanging fire. The ROB is a part of GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project which is still incomplete even after passing of about 12 years, since the land acquisition process was started around 2010.

Illegal change of land use

In most GLADA colonies, illegal change of land use (commercial use of residential properties) is rampant, shops and show rooms were being constructed in plots meant for residential purposes and even residential flats. Action as per rules,which even provide for cancellation of allotment for violation of terms and conditions, is hanging fire for last more than three years against allottees of over 100 LIG flats which were being put to commercial use in Dugri. In other GLADA colonies also encroachments on walking area, pavements and corridors had become a big nuisance for visitors and area residents.

Illegal constructions

Flagrant violation of building bylaws had become a routine rather than exception in GLADA colonies where illegal commercial buildings were being constructed either without approved building plans or on the basis of building plans purported to be a residential house.

Delay in issuing NOCs

Property owners and developers of colonies were up in arms over inordinate delay in issuing NOCs to eligible illegal colonies for the purpose of registration of sale deeds as well as to plots and properties located in such colonies that had been regularised under the provisions of (now lapsed) regularisation policy. Even though a portal had been set up for on-line acceptance of applications for NOCs but the same had not become fully functional due to certain technical issues.

Scam involving NOCs to allotted/sold properties

A high-level probe conducted by one of the senior GLADA officials into NOCs pertaining to a few allotted properties and those sold in e-auction after specific complaints were received in this regard, had led to a discovery that NOCs were issued to allottees and buyers without receipt of balance payment towards cost of land or property in at least 4 to 6 cases in a highly irregular and unlawful manner. In the process, GLADA had suffered a financial loss of crores of rupees. Although, the enquiry official had recommended an audit and vigilance probe against the guilty official but right now the official, said to have issued these NOCs, had proceeded on long leave. Only time will tell as to how GLADA authorities come to terms with this crucial issue.

