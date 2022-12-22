Looking Back 2022: Ludhiana Administration flayed due to poor amenities, lauded for awareness drives

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 21

Apart from playing an important role in making arrangements during the assembly polls, the district administration, with the support of the departments concerned, held awareness campaigns on the direct sowing of paddy and curbing the menace of stubble burning this year.

The NHAI’s Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road remains incomplete. - File photo

A drive was also started to demarcate the Buddha Nullah outside the city limits earlier this year. As a result of the drive, 22 acres of land were freed from encroachment and 7,000 saplings were planted near the nullah. The administration expects the demarcation work to be completed soon.

For the redressal of complaints regarding illegal mining, open bores, environmental pollution, stubble burning, traffic problems and encroachments, the district administration had launched a WhatsApp helpline number in May. It is not clear how many complaints were received on the facility and how many out of them had been addressed. City-based NGO Council of Engineers alleged that a number of the complaints sent by it on the number were never addressed.

The issue of overcharging at the multi-level parking lot at the District Administrative Complex on Ferozepur Road remained unresolved. Issues like lack of facilities in rural areas, broken roads, dirty ponds in villages, the menace of stray cattle, road mishaps, traffic-related problems and incomplete projects are yet to be addressed properly.

THE HIGHS

Move to encourage women for polling

During the voting to elect members of the state legislative assembly, the district administration set up 14 ‘Pink polling booths’ in the district to encourage the participation of females in the voting process. The booths were set up in all 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies (one in each constituency) of the district and were managed by women teams. The administration had also set up 14 ‘Persons with Disability (PwD) polling booths’ and 178 Model Polling Booths in the district.

Land freed from illegal occupation

With the help of the departments concerned, the district administration got huge chunks of illegally occupied government land freed in various villages. Around 195 acres of land in the villages of Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan were freed in May. Around 60 acres of land were freed in the village of Mand Chaunta. Similar action was taken in some other villages as well.

Action against parking lot contractor

After it was found that gross violations were being committed at the multi-level parking lot under the District Administration Complex (DAC) at the Mini Secretariat by a contractor, then Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma cancelled the contract and blacklisted the erring contractor. She was accused of overcharging fee from people and failing to fulfil the terms and conditions of the agreement. The contractor was barred from participating in any government auctions at the DAC.

Awareness on stubble burning

As a result of the district administration’s sustained efforts and awareness drive to check stubble burning, a 55 per cent decrease in farm fire incidents was witnessed this year. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak recently lauded the administration for making sincere efforts to reduce the cases of stubble burning.

1 lakh pencils donated

DC Surabhi Malik launched the ‘Meri Kalam Meri Taqat’ project from Red Cross Bal Bhawan at Sarabha Nagar. Under the project, around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to needy children in orphanages and slums.

THE LOWS

Elevated Road project remains incomplete

The NHAI’s Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits (Octroi Post) on the Ferozepur Road remained incomplete this year too, forcing commuters and residents to face troubles. The project was supposed to be completed in April 2020, but has failed to see the light of the day to this date. A city-based NGO had complained to the NHAI over delay in the completion of the project but to no avail. However, a part of the project, between Octroi Post and the Verka Milk plant on Ferozepur Road, has been opened for vehicular movement.

Work hit due to strikes

Work at the offices of the district administration and other departments was hit because of strikes by ministerial staff and officials of the Revenue Department this year. Visitors to the administration offices were forced to suffer due to such strikes. In March, officials of the Revenue Department had observed a strike against the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) for holding Revenue staff captive in Lambi. In June, Revenue officers had gone on mass leave for six days to mark their protest against the state revenue department. In October, employees associated with Punjab State Ministerial Services Union observed a pen-down strike for several days to mark protest against the state government for failing to meet their demands. On all these occasions, it was the routine work of the common man that was delayed.

Sale of killer Chinese string continues unabated

In August, a six-year-old boy from Ishar Nagar died after his throat was slit with the banned Chinese string on Gill Bridge. He was travelling with his family on scooter when the tragedy occurred. Several similar incidents were reported, and many were left injured because of the killer string. Activists blamed the district administration and the police for not taking concrete action to curb the illegal sale of such strings in the district. Chinese string is still openly sold and available to buyers, including children, and continues to invite more tragedies.

Failure to act against overcharging at parking lot

After the cancellation of the contract of the previous contractor in March, a fresh auction for the multi-level parking lot in the DAC was held but nothing was done to curb the fleecing of visitors. In October, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise check at the lot where several people complained that they were being forced to pay more than the prescribed parking fee. Gogi then asked the administration to cancel the contract of the contractor for overcharging but no action was taken in this regard. Even after the MLA’s visit, people have had no relief from overcharging at the parking lot to this date.

Mini secretariat becomes hub of protest

The Mini secretariat remained a hub of protest this year. Many organisations, including farm unions, ASHA workers and facilitators, employee unions, activists, etc., staged protests over various issues outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner against the government and departments concerned.