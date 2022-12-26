Looking Back 2022: Vet varsity saw flurry of activity post Covid

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 25

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) remained abuzz with activity throughout the year after the hiatus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. University students returned to the campus after two years and remained busy with academic and co-curricular activities. Various events, which had not been held for two years, were organised with pomp and show.

It was a proud moment for the university when GADVASU was adjudged number one university in the category of ‘Best Animal Science and Veterinary Universities in India’ and bagged 213 rank globally in the first edition of the Research.com ranking, based on data collected from the Microsoft Academic Graph.

THE HIGHS

Pashu Palan Mela

The Pashu Palan Mela was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 23. The theme of the mela was ‘Vigiyan da Fado Larh, Sikhran te Jao Charh,’ which means: ‘With scientific interventions one can touch the summit’. The university showcased its research, education and extension programmes at the Mela for the benefit of livestock farmers.

First OPU IVF calf in state

GADVASU scientists produced the elite female Sahiwal calf following transfer of embryo produced by the ovum pick up and in vitro fertilization (OPU IVF) technique. It was the first OPU IVF calf in the state.

Mobile app launched for livestock farmers

This year, GADVASU launched a mobile application called YODHA app for livestock farmers. The application enables dairy farmers to record real-time data on pedigree, production, reproduction, disease occurrence, vaccination, purchase, etc., of cattle.

New value-added milk products introduced

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) celebrated World Milk Day and a food festival was organised on the occasion. Goat cheese, ricotta cheese spread, natural vanilla ice-cream and Muskmelon ice cream were among the new value-added milk products released during the fair.

Fish festivals a huge draw

The ‘Ornamental Fish Festival’ organised by the College of Fisheries received an enthusiastic response. Schoolchildren, traders, students, general public and scientists of the university were seen in huge numbers during the event.

THE LOWS

Final yr students up in arms

The final year students of the university went on an indefinite strike to demand an increment in stipend allowance. BVSc and Animal Sciences programme students were getting only Rs 6,200 as monthly allowance, which was low compared to other universities. After months of agitation, the stipend was increased from Rs 6,200 to Rs 15,000 per month.

OPD services take a hit due to Covid, protests

In January, the OPD services of the animal hospital of GADVASU were suspended due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among faculty and staff. More than fifty interns/residents and clinicians had tested positive. In June, the OPD was again affected after final year students went on an indefinite strike. Only emergency services were being provided at the hospital on Mondays.

LSD keeps varsity officials on toes

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) — a viral disease caused in cows and buffaloes by the Capripox virus transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks — kept experts on toes in August after the spread of the disease. Farm visits were made and veterinarians were busy throughout the period when the disease was spreading its tentacles among cattle.

African Swine Flu worries experts

The outbreak of African Swine Flu (ASF) in the month of August kept the vet varsity experts worried. Online discussions and seminars were held by the university about this viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and raw meat. Tele-advisory numbers were launched for the help of the farmers. The university is also working on the development of an ASF vaccine.