 Looking Back 2022: Vet varsity saw flurry of activity post Covid : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022: Vet varsity saw flurry of activity post Covid

Looking Back 2022: Vet varsity saw flurry of activity post Covid

Final year students of GADVASU went on a strike demanding an increase in their monthly stipend. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 25

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) remained abuzz with activity throughout the year after the hiatus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. University students returned to the campus after two years and remained busy with academic and co-curricular activities. Various events, which had not been held for two years, were organised with pomp and show.

It was a proud moment for the university when GADVASU was adjudged number one university in the category of ‘Best Animal Science and Veterinary Universities in India’ and bagged 213 rank globally in the first edition of the Research.com ranking, based on data collected from the Microsoft Academic Graph.

THE HIGHS

Pashu Palan Mela

The Pashu Palan Mela was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 23. The theme of the mela was ‘Vigiyan da Fado Larh, Sikhran te Jao Charh,’ which means: ‘With scientific interventions one can touch the summit’. The university showcased its research, education and extension programmes at the Mela for the benefit of livestock farmers.

First OPU IVF calf in state

GADVASU scientists produced the elite female Sahiwal calf following transfer of embryo produced by the ovum pick up and in vitro fertilization (OPU IVF) technique. It was the first OPU IVF calf in the state.

Mobile app launched for livestock farmers

This year, GADVASU launched a mobile application called YODHA app for livestock farmers. The application enables dairy farmers to record real-time data on pedigree, production, reproduction, disease occurrence, vaccination, purchase, etc., of cattle.

New value-added milk products introduced

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) celebrated World Milk Day and a food festival was organised on the occasion. Goat cheese, ricotta cheese spread, natural vanilla ice-cream and Muskmelon ice cream were among the new value-added milk products released during the fair.

Fish festivals a huge draw

The ‘Ornamental Fish Festival’ organised by the College of Fisheries received an enthusiastic response. Schoolchildren, traders, students, general public and scientists of the university were seen in huge numbers during the event.

THE LOWS

Final yr students up in arms

The final year students of the university went on an indefinite strike to demand an increment in stipend allowance. BVSc and Animal Sciences programme students were getting only Rs 6,200 as monthly allowance, which was low compared to other universities. After months of agitation, the stipend was increased from Rs 6,200 to Rs 15,000 per month.

OPD services take a hit due to Covid, protests

In January, the OPD services of the animal hospital of GADVASU were suspended due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among faculty and staff. More than fifty interns/residents and clinicians had tested positive. In June, the OPD was again affected after final year students went on an indefinite strike. Only emergency services were being provided at the hospital on Mondays.

LSD keeps varsity officials on toes

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) — a viral disease caused in cows and buffaloes by the Capripox virus transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks — kept experts on toes in August after the spread of the disease. Farm visits were made and veterinarians were busy throughout the period when the disease was spreading its tentacles among cattle.

African Swine Flu worries experts

The outbreak of African Swine Flu (ASF) in the month of August kept the vet varsity experts worried. Online discussions and seminars were held by the university about this viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and raw meat. Tele-advisory numbers were launched for the help of the farmers. The university is also working on the development of an ASF vaccine.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

6
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

7
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

8
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water