Looking back 2023: Agencies raided many bigwigs this year

Ludhiana, December 23

Year 2023 was certainly a happening year as far as the raids by departments such as Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Director of Revenue Intelligence of GST are concerned. From former ministers to politicians to jewellers, action was taken against many by various departments and a lot of hue and cry was raised in the city. Throughout the year, one department or the other raided prominent personalities in Ludhiana.

The lows

Door-to-door surveys

To crack the whip against those claiming GST in a fraudulent manner, door-to-door surveys were started in May but the traders and industrialists opposed these surveys, citing “harassment” by the officials. And these surveys did not bear favourable results as few firms were found to be fake and a majority of the addresses were not found. Though notices were being served to hundreds, there was no major outcome. This drive was aimed at dubious operators against whom protests were held by the traders over them “threating” to not display GST numbers.

VAT remains unsettled

VAT cases still remain unsettled due to confusion on the issue. Some industrialists maintain that though the One Time Settlement Policy had been enforced, it was not for all the traders and many industrialists did not fulfil the conditions set by the department. VAT cases are yet to be settled.

Resistance by jewellers

In February, a joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police faced heavy resistance from the owners of a jewellery shop in Sarafan Bazar, where they had gone to conduct a raid. The owners and a few other persons were accused of not only interrupting the raid but also attacking the DRI and STF officials and threatening them.

The highs

IT raids on SAD leader

The Income Tax department, in September carried out raids at the SAD Leader and realtor Vipan Kaka Sood’s residence in Model Town. Documents and records were taken away by the sleuths.

Raids on Trident, Cremica

In October, panic gripped the city as the Income Tax department conducted raids on the premises of the Trident Group and Cremica Group. Teams of IT officials launched the raids at the offices and residences early in the morning. Their action took everyone by surprise as both Trident and Cremica are prominent business groups in the country.

GST action on jewellers

The state GST department “inspected” shops of several traders in Sarafan Bazar. The action was reportedly taken on instructions from the deputy commissioner. The officials of the department took important documents into their possession, besides checking the stock. The inspections were carried on the suspicion of tax evasion by some of the businesses. These jewellers were Kashish Jewellers, K.C.Traders, Adishakti Jewellers and Miglani Traders. During the inspection, stocks were verified against the corresponding record of these jewellers.

Also, the GST department’s District-3 team twice took action against Deep Sons Silver Jewellers at the Fountain Chowk.

ED action against politicians

In August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Model Gram in connection with the multi-crore foodgrain transportation and labour cartage tenders scam. The ED conducted raids at 20 premises in Ludhiana and SBS Nagar districts in connection with this scam and also the scam involving illegal sale of plots under the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab, including on the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money laundering investigation. Several locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana were covered by the federal probe agency, whose personnel escorted by Central paramilitary forces.

