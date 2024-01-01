Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, December 31

Despite sincere efforts of the traffic police, the problem of congestion stands unresolved. Scant staff in the community health centre (CHC), encroachments, setting of garbage on fire, shabby condition of link roads and repeated breaking of expansion joints of the railway overbridge (ROB) affected residents of Sahnewal.

The lows

Traffic congestion problem far from being resolved

Despite efforts of the traffic police Sahnewal is packed with heavy weight vehicles cau . A complete check on the entry of these vehicles in the town is not done. Moreover, the authorities have failed to install traffic lights at Sahnewal Chowk.

Encroachments a perpetual headache

The protruding shops and the vendors on both sides of the main market road, has added to the problem of traffic congestion. Encroachments were removed but only temporarily.

Shortage of medical staff ails health centres

The residents of Sahnewal and surrounding areas have been suffering due to a scarcity of doctors in the CHCs. The hospital caters to a population of approximately 7 lakh people.

Sahnewal-Kohara overbridge joints give way

Despite repairs the expansion joints of Sahnewal–Kohara ROB gave way for the ninth time. The gap between slabs on the flyover increases over time, posing a threat to lives.

Ban on Chinese string goes up in air

The district administration had banned the sale, purchase and hoarding of Chinese strings but it goes on in a disguised manner. A number of lives are endangered every year due to this.

The Highs

Construction work on Rahon Road begins

The poor condition of Rahon road was finally look into. An amount of Rs 44 crore was sanctioned for rebuilding the road. The repair work begun a few days ago, although farmers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the pace.

Gurdwara Katana Sahib Road Reconstructed

Gurdwara Katana Sahib Road was reconstructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore this year. Commuters heaved a sigh of relief since the road was a major source of inconvenience and had resulted in a number of mishaps.

Focal Point road reconstructed

Focal point road, a major link road, was in a poor state for the past number of years. On demands of the public, and consistent efforts of the local MLA, it has now been reconstructed. An amount of Rs 45 crore has been spent on the construction work. The project earned accolades from the public.

Grant of Rs 20cr for Ward 25

Residents of Ward 25 faced problems of sewer accumulation, water logging, garbage dumps and broken roads for years. A grant of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned this year for development works.