Looking back 2023 GADVASU: Vet varsity ranked best in country, produces first OPU IVF calf

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 24

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) had various feats to its credit during the year. The university was ranked first among the animal sciences and veterinary universities in India and students also won laurels at various events held during the year. At the same time, a strike by the staff gave a hard time to pet and animal owners. The year 2023 was a bouquet of bittersweet memories for vet varsity.

Pet owners inconvenienced due to strike of teachers as they did not even attend to emergency cases. File photo

The highs

GADVASU ranked No. 1 university of country

GADVASU was ranked No. 1 number one among the animal science and veterinary universities in India and No. 213 globally in the first edition of Research.com’s ranking based on data collected from the Microsoft Academic Graph. The ranking process involved a detailed examination of 166,880 researchers’ profiles from the Microsoft Academic Graph. For the discipline of animal and veterinary science, over 3,419 profiles were examined. Scientists from more than 525 institutions and affiliations were analysed.

VC gets Academic Leadership Award

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, was bestowed with the Academic Leadership Award at the India Animal Health Summit & Awards. Dr Singh has been presented this leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production.

First successful OPU IVF calf in state

In a major achievement, GADVASU scientists bred a healthy female Sahiwal calf following transfer of embryo produced by the ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU IVF) technique. Dr Narinder Singh, Dr Gurjot Kaur Mavi and their team put an all-out effort for producing the first OPU IVF calf in Punjab. Only a few Indian labs have been able to standardise and successfully produce live calves using this technique.

Vet Varsity organises impressive dog show

The veterinary university organised a dog show with competitions held across eight dog categories, including toy, terrier, utility, hound, gun dog, working, pastoral and miscellaneous groups. More than 125 owners showcased their dogs. GADVASU had recently established a dialysis unit, in which many dogs affected with renal problems were treated.

New value added milk products introduced

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) marked World Milk Day with a food festival at the college. The main attractions of this festival were newly-launched dairy food products like goat cheese, ricotta cheese spread, natural vanilla ice cream and muskmelon ice cream. These products were prepared by the students of the college using milk sourced from GADVASU’s dairy farm.

First Nili Ravi milking competition organised

The varsity organised ‘Nili Ravi Milking Competition’ from April 4 to 6. Buffalo farmers with a yield of over 15 litres per day per animal participated in it. The prime objective of the competition was to identify high milk-yielding Nili Ravi buffaloes to encourage buffalo breeders in Punjab. A buffalo with an average milk output of 23.94 litres daily was declared winner.

The LOWS

Strike over delay in revised pay notification

In January, GADVASU teachers started their protest against the delay in issuing notification for the revised UGC pay scales. In February, they went on an indefinite strike during which teaching work was badly affected. The strike ended in March after the government issued notification for revised pay scales.

Animal and pet owners face difficulty due to strike

Teachers of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) had completely shut down the teaching, clinical, extension and research activities in protest against the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales. Pet and animal owners who avail the service of GADVASU’s Animal Hospital had a tough time as even the emergency services were shut.