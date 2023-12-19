Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

GLADA

Harshraj Singh

Despite repeated demands having been raised by residents for easy availability of affordable residential plots, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has not introduced any new urban estate in Ludhiana this year. As the growth of illegal colonies persists, no concrete action is being taken against the developers of unauthorised colonies who openly sell plots. Besides this, the citizens faced inconveniences in getting no-objection certificates from GLADA for their plots due to which had been advocating for a simplified process. Additionally, GLADA failed to complete both the Missing Link-2 and Missing Link-3 projects long after having acquired the land for these projects. Meanwhile, GLADA introduced a few road re-carpeting projects.

GLADA demolished a passage in an unauthorised colony in October. - File Photo

THE LOWS

Incomplete ROB

Missing Link-2 Railway Overbridge (ROB) project has not been completed even this year. The Railways has completed the construction of the ROB portion within its jurisdiction near Gill village but GLADA has not initiated the construction of the ROB approaches (access roads) as of now. Notably, two road stretches, one from Dhandra Road to the Dhuri Railway line and another from the Dhuri Railway line to Gill Road (Malerkotla Road) were built under the Missing Link-2 in the past. However, these stretches will be interconnected only upon the completion of the ROB.

Long wait for Missing Link-3 project

Like the Missing Link-2 project, GLADA has also been delaying the Missing Link-3 project for years now. Despite the earlier announcement that the work on the Missing Link-3 project, which will link Malerkotla Road and Southern Bypass Road near Lohara, would commence soon, unfortunately, the project work has not been initiated even this year.

No new urban estate

In the absence of any new urban estate initiatives by GLADA, unauthorised colonies continue to emerge beyond the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. Discussions were earlier in progress regarding the imminent establishment of a new urban estate, but GLADA has not introduced any such urban estate so far this year. The residents want the authority to ensure provision of affordable residential plots.

NOCs delayed

Residents encountered significant challenges in trying to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) for plots or properties situated in illegal colonies this year. However, GLADA officials claimed that in a camp held in February, more than 150 NOCs were issued to plot holders while in another camp held in July, 117 NOCs were distributed to the plot holders. Despite these efforts, a number of individuals still await their NOCs.

Inoperative swimming pool

This year, GLADA faced criticism for its inability to make the swimming pool at Urban Estate Dugri operational during the summer season. Consequently, individuals, including children who were eager to learn to swim, were deprived of the opportunity to use the pool, which remained non-operational throughout the summer. The people are now urging prompt action to ensure the pool is ready for use before the upcoming summer.

THE HIGHS

Re-carpeting 200-feet road

GLADA finally carried out the re-carpeting of a stretch of its 200-feet road. The residents had been demanding for the repair of this severely damaged stretch (from Jawaddi link road to Dhandra Road intersection near Dugri) for the past few years. Additionally, residents are also urging GLADA to prioritise cleanliness along the roadsides and take action against unauthorised waste dumping in its jurisdiction.

Ban on property registration

In October, GLADA imposed a ban on property registration in 22 colonies under its jurisdiction due to the non-transfer of land reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS) in accordance with government directives. The authority had instructed the developers of these 22 colonies to transfer the designated land for EWS categories to the state government, but they did not adhere to these instructions. Consequently, the authority has enforced a ban on property registration in these colonies under the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA).

Demolition drives

GLADA conducted some demolition drives targeting unauthorised colonies in various areas outside the city. Following these actions, GLADA, in its press statements, urged the public to refrain from purchasing property, plots, or buildings in unauthorised colonies, emphasising that GLADA would not extend facilities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights, to such areas.

Dugri Phase 3 roads

After repeated demands raised by the residents, GLADA also launched the road re-carpeting work in Urban Estate, Phase 3 of Dugri. Notably, the streets had developed numerous potholes in the past.