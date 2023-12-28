 Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

Dilapidated condition of road in front of the municipal council office.



Tribune News Service

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 27

Various problems faced by the residents of Ahmedgarh remained unresolved this year as well, contrary to the expectations of even the elected representatives. One of the subdivisions of the youngest district of the state, situated on the border with Ludhiana, remained neglected in terms of development works and provision of basic amenities.

Stretch of a newly constructed road speaks of work undertaken during the year.

Inadequate water supply, overflowing sewage, poor solid waste management, potholed roads and staff shortage at most government offices remained unaddressed in the subdivision.

Residents of these areas had been expecting much better after Malerkotla district had been formed in 2022. They had dreamt of a complete transformation, with the resumption of development projects that had been suspended after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power last year.

Supporters of AAP legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, however, asserted that the process for fetching new grants for development and maintenance work had been initiated. ED (Enforcement Directorate) action against the legislator was cited as the main reason behind the dragging on of development projects, which would now be expedited, said local leaders of the AAP.

The Lows
Incomplete sewerage treatment plant

Even three years after the formal inauguration by then Congress legislator Surjit Singh Dhiman and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, work on the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) is yet to be evaluated for completion. The root cause of many other public health issues, frequent overflow of sewerage cannot be checked without commissioning of the STP at Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh.

Poor condition of roads

The condition of most roads connecting Ahmedgarh, Kup Kalan and surrounding villages is poor. The condition of Ahmedgarh-Raikot, Ahmedgarh-Sandaur road, Ahmedgarh-Dhulkot and Ahmedgarh-Kanganwal road is particulary bad. Even those roads and streets which were constructed during the year have started eroding and complaints made by residents normally go unheard.

Inadequate infrastructure of educational institutes

Residents are still waiting for the setting up of government institutes for higher studies in the region. The foundation stone for Government Degree College, Ahmedgarh, laid by the then CM Parkash Singh Badal, over 44 years ago on April 12, 1979, is still waiting to be upgraded from a pillar of bricks to a complete building.

Improper streetlights

Dozens of localities of the subdivision, including Ahmedgarh, lack adequate streetlights. The timings of the working of lamps is irregular and controlled remotely from division-level offices of the Local Bodies Department. Residents, thus, must walk in utter darkness in winter.

Offices far from town

Offices of Block Development Panchayat Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Social Security Office are situated at the district headquarters, almost 20 km from the town. Residents have to shuttle between different premises to get their official works completed.

The Highs
Construction, repair of approach roads

The long-pending demand of the residents of Ahmedgarh, and the villages to its south, for the construction of a road to Jandali was fulfilled towards the end of the year. The process for the repair of Bajrang Akhara Road, Jagera Road and link roads connecting major villages has started.

Construction and repair of drains, streets

Construction and repair work of drains and streets at most villages of the subdivision, besides at Ahmedgarh, were undertaken at an exceptionally fast speed.

Site for subdivision office finalised

The year witnessed completion of the initial process for the selection of a site for the construction of the subdivision office on Jagera Road at Ahmedgarh.

Steel shed near completion

The foundation stone of a steel shed, to cost Rs 1.55 crore, was laid by Minister Chetan Singh Jauremajra earlier this year.

#Mandi


