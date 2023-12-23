Looking back 2023: Vigilance Bureau caught many bigwigs, witnessed a happening year

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 22

The outgoing year has turned out to be quite a happening one for the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, as it managed to arrest senior politicians, bureaucrats, government employees and even private persons on the charges of corruption.

Two former registrars and a superintendent of Punjab State Pharmacy Council nabbed by VB in connection with some scam. File

The department has also faced criticism from political parties for acting at the behest of the ruling government due to taking action against politicians by registering corruption cases

Notably, the VB grabbed attention when it arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Transportation Tenders Scam that rocked the state in August 2022. This year several accused wanted in the tenders scam were also arrested by the department.

The highs

Arrest of PCS officer

In January Vigilance arrested a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Ludhiana, for running an organised crime nexus to collect money as bribes from transporters. Dhaliwal indulged in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

Former MLA Kuldeep Vaid’s house raided

In March Vigilance Bureau officials conducted a raid at the house of former MLA Kuldeep Vaid in Sarabha Nagar and seized illegal whisky bottles, a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against him. During assessment and checking of properties of Vaid in connection with the disproportionate assets case a huge quantity of branded whisky, including imported liquor, was seized from his residence at Sarabha Nagar.

CA arrested for taking Rs 26-lakh bribe

In April the VB arrested a chartered accountant (CA), Ankush Sareen, a resident of Ludhiana, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 26 lakh in the name of income tax officials at Chandigarh. The case was registered against the CA, who was practising privately, after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line. Sareen had taken Rs 26 lakh in two instalments for giving a bribe to the income tax officials in lieu of settlement of a notice served to his relatives residing in the USA regarding an income tax return.

Properties of ex-deputy director attached

In August, the Vigilance Bureau attached four properties of Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director of the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and his wife Rachna. Singla was accused in the transportation tender scam. The action was taken after an interim attachment order was passed by the Court of Ajit Attri, Special Judge, Ludhiana, on August 8. The VB had also traced seven more properties purchased by Rakesh Singla in the name of his wife and son in Khanna and New Chandigarh.

VB unearthed scam in pharmacy council

In December, Vigilance Bureau unearthed a big scam in the Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC) and apprehended two former registrars and a superintendent for their involvement in committing severe irregularities related to the registration and issuance of certificates to pharmacists, allegedly in collaboration with privately owned pharmacy institutions. The suspects were Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj and Dr Tejbir Singh (both former registrars) and accountant Ashok Kumar (at present superintendent), following their implication in a Vigilance inquiry. Later, nine chemists were also arrested for obtaining D-Pharmacy degrees in connivance with the state pharmacy council.

The lows

Low conviction rate

Conviction rate in cases registered by the Vigilance Bureau is low for various reasons. Cases hang for years in courts reportedly due to the witnesses turning hostile or complainants refusing to pursue their cases. To tackle this, the VB has started document-based investigation instead of witness-based.

Congress termed Vigilance a puppet of AAP govt

After the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transportation tenders scam, Congress leaders blamed Vigilance for registering false cases and termed it a puppet of Aam Aadmi Party. Senior Congress leaders and workers in large numbers had also sat in protest outside the VB office over the arrest of Ashu.

MP called Vigilance officials ‘thieves’

Despite Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials filing a complaint against the MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over him allegedly ‘misbehaving’ with VB cops, terming them ‘chor’ (thieves), the Ludhiana Commissionerate has not registered a case against Bittu till date. The incident occurred on August 22, 2022 at a saloon when VB cops had gone to arrest the former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transportation tenders scam. The then top cop had asked a senior cop for an inquiry but the probe lingered on.