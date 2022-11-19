Loot cases: Man held after chase, firing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

After the arrest of Udhay Raj, son of BJP leader Sukhminder Grewal, in recent petrol station loot and ATM theft bid cases this morning, the Ludhiana police had launched an operation to nab the other suspect, Amritraj, during which the latter fired at the police party, which was retaliated by the police. The suspect suffered bullet injury on his foot.

Other suspect too attacked cops with sharp weapon Notably, when a police team went to arrest Udhay Raj, son of BJP leader Sukhminder Grewal, in recent petrol station loot and ATM theft bid cases on Friday, he had also attacked them with a sharp weapon.

Notably, Grewal, a BJP Kisan Morcha leader, has already given a statement after the arrest of Udhay that he had already disowned his son in 2015 and he (Udhay) had been staying separately since then. The police should take action against Udhay as per law and he would not interfere in the police functioning.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, ADCP Tushar Gupta and in-charge (crime branch) inspector Beant Juneja addressed mediapersons in this regard at the Civil Hospital late this evening.

“When a police party, led by Tushar Gupta, ADCP 4, and CIA staff, tried to stop the black Toyota Fortuner vehicle of the Amritraj, he fired at the former and rammed his vehicle into the police vehicle. The police party returned fire in self-defence,” the CP said.

After almost 8-km chase, the suspect finally abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee the spot on foot. He was chased and caught by the police, Sidhu said, adding that .32 bore revolver with four empty and two live rounds were recovered from him on the spot and he had a gunshot wound in the foot.

Sidhu said the police made every effort to neutralise the threat to prevent any damage to the public and the police.

Amritraj was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for treatment. He had a criminal background as three FIRs, including murder, fraud and attempt to rob an ATM cases were registered against him. Recently, the suspect had come out on bail.

The CP also warned criminal elements that if they would fire at the police in future, they would retaliate without any confusion.

Notably, when a police team went to arrest Udhay on Friday, he had also attacked them with a sharp weapon.

Crime Branch in-charge inspector Juneja said the suspects would be interrogated to inquire about their links with gangsters and their role in old robbery cases.

“We started a chase on RK Road in the Moti Nagar area and it ended at Narinder Nagar in the jurisdiction of the Police Division 3. Amritraj suffered bullet injury on his foot when we opened fire at him during the chase,”Juneja said.