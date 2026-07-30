Loot, murder bid case cracked, two suspects arrested

The Samrala police claimed to have cracked a blind attempt-to-murder and loot case with the arrest of two suspects. They had looted a tractor driver, leaving him critically injured.

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DSP, Samrala, Pritpal Singh, said after getting information about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital. The victim, Amrinder Singh, a resident of Mushkabad, was later shifted to the DMCH due to serious injuries.

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The DSP said the victim was going to meet his sister when the two suspects, Harwinder Singh, alias Tonny, and Harminder Singh, alias Bhuri, residents of Mushkabad, stopped him on the way. With a motive to loot the victim, they brutally attacked him with iron rods and caused him serious head injuries. The suspects looted Rs 40,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the man. Both suspects were arrested from Guru Nanak Nagar, Samrala, and were produced in a court, which remanded them in four-day police custody.

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The DSP said during preliminary questioning of the suspects, it was found that the suspects were under the influence of liquor when they committed the crime. Further investigation was launched to check the criminal history of the suspects.