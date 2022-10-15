Looters' gang busted

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

The police have busted a six-member gang of looters and snatchers with the arrest of four of its members on a tip-off from GLADA ground in Moti Nagar while they were planning a major crime today. A police party led by CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja nabbed the suspects and recovered stolen/snatched valuables.

Giving more information here today, DCP (Crime) Varinder Pal Singh Brar and ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said four members of the gang, who had fallen in the police net, were identified as Gurvinder Singh, alias Dipu, a resident of Janakpuri, Aman Singh, alias Aman, a resident of Hari Kartar Colony, and Jaspal Kumar, a resident of Islam Ganj.

Besides, one of their accomplices Kuldeep Kumar, an employee in a textile mill , with whom the suspects kept their stolen goods, was also taken into custody, they said. Other members of the gang, including Mohammed Mehmood, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, were still at large, they said. The police had launched a massive manhunt for arrest of the absconding gang members, they added.

On the basis of information extracted from the suspects in the course of initial interrogation the police had recovered one Ritz car (bearing registration No. PB-10DN-4780) and two Hero Splendour motor cycles (bearing registration No. PB-10HF-6928 and PB-91Q-8472), they said.

Besides, 24 mobile phones of different brands and one tablet (mini-computer) were recovered from Kuldeep Kumar, they added.

One ‘daat’, one sword, two iron rods and a crowbar used by the looters for committing crimes were also recovered by police, they said.